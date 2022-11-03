U.S. Labor Secretary makes Labor Tour stop in Perry

Labor Roundtable discussion and facility tour
By Kayla Jones and David Andrews
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh held a private roundtable with labor leaders and visited training facilities in Michigan. One of the stops was at the Laborers’ International Union in Perry.  Labor Secretary Walsh discussed efforts to strengthen Michigan workforce development and job training programs and to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for the state.

During the tour, Labor Secretary Walsh highlighted the Inflation Reduction Act, which makes investments in jobs in the energy industry. He also discussed efforts by the Biden Administration to improve workforce development and job training in Michigan

“Understanding what we do at the Department of Labor, one of our one of our functions, one of our main functions right now, quite honestly, is about funding job training programs and workforce development programs, working with state and local boards, working with entities about how do we make sure we’re training up the workers of the future,” said U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

Walsh also mentioned that the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to bring more than eight billion dollars of investments to Michigan between now and the year 2030.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation

Latest News

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh held a private roundtable with labor leaders and visited...
U.S. Labor Secretary makes Labor Tour stop in Perry
Make an Impact
You Can Help to Keep Kids’ Feet Warm & Dry this Winter with the Boots on the Playground Campaign
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold an in-person press conference Thursday, Nov. 3 to...
LIVE: Sec. Benson holds pre-election day press conference
The City of Jackson lead line replacement
Jackson receives $16.5M for water infrastructure improvements