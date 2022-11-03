U.S. Labor Secretary makes Labor Tour stop in Perry

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh held a private roundtable with labor leaders and visited training facilities in Michigan. One of the stops was at the Laborers’ International Union in Perry. Labor Secretary Walsh discussed efforts to strengthen Michigan workforce development and job training programs and to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for the state.

During the tour, Labor Secretary Walsh highlighted the Inflation Reduction Act, which makes investments in jobs in the energy industry. He also discussed efforts by the Biden Administration to improve workforce development and job training in Michigan

“Understanding what we do at the Department of Labor, one of our one of our functions, one of our main functions right now, quite honestly, is about funding job training programs and workforce development programs, working with state and local boards, working with entities about how do we make sure we’re training up the workers of the future,” said U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

Walsh also mentioned that the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to bring more than eight billion dollars of investments to Michigan between now and the year 2030.

