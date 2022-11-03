Staudt’s Rising Stars: Micah Hiltunen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Micah Hiltunen from Mason.

He loves hockey and is No. 71 on the Titans at the Suburban Ice Rink in East Lansing.

Micah hopes to play for the NHL someday.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.