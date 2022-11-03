St. Johns updates public on historic Wilson Center redevelopment

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A historic building in St. Johns is in the process of getting a new look.

The 97-year-old Wilson Center was once the home of Rodney B. Wilson High School. After that, it was turned into a middle school.

The city is hosting an open house Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Friday morning to give people the chance to learn more about the redevelopment.

The St. Johns City Commission unanimously voted in October to approve a large renovation for the center, which will include building housing units and renovating the outside of the building. Other renovations will include new doors, office space and refurbishing the gym in the building.

A construction date hasn’t been set, but the city is hoping to start construction in 2023. They expect the project will take a year or two to complete.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.