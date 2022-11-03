Silver Wants Apology From Kyrie

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives between Memphis Grizzlies guards Shelvin Mack, left, and Garrett Temple, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one. Shortly after Silver said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so. Irving said some things in the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” were untrue, but he didn’t say he shouldn’t have posted a link to it. Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has not offered an unqualified apology” and denounced the film’s content.

