Rare performance combines dance and physics

Tickets are on sale now at the official Wharton Center Ticket Office.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion incorporates dance, video, and physics to create an exhilarating and engaging performance on Sunday, November 6, at 1PM. This project is a mass collaboration between Wharton Center, the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), Dance Exchange, Happendance, Women and Minorities in Physical Sciences (WaMPS) community members, and students from Everett High School and Dwight Rich School of the Arts. After the performance, audience members will be invited to tour FRIB and enjoy a variety of activities that explore dance and science.

Tickets are on sale now at the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Contemporary dance and science are often physically and intellectually separated from one another, however, one of the world’s most advanced science facilities, FRIB, is located next to one of the world’s premier performing arts centers —Wharton Center— on the campus of Michigan State University. The two internationally renowned facilities are partnering with Dance Exchange, a nonprofit dance organization based in the Washington, D.C. region, to create a new piece of work called Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago...
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Studio 10 Presents: St Johns students want to rake your yard
St Johns students want to rake your yard
Studio 10 Presents: St Johns students want to rake your yard
Studio 10 Presents: St Johns students want to rake your yard
raking re-leaf
All in for Autumn: Get Re-leaf from Raking Pain
Tunnel of Terror
Studio 10 takes on the Tunnel of Terror