Rare performance combines dance and physics

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion incorporates dance, video, and physics to create an exhilarating and engaging performance on Sunday, November 6, at 1PM. This project is a mass collaboration between Wharton Center, the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), Dance Exchange, Happendance, Women and Minorities in Physical Sciences (WaMPS) community members, and students from Everett High School and Dwight Rich School of the Arts. After the performance, audience members will be invited to tour FRIB and enjoy a variety of activities that explore dance and science.

Tickets are on sale now at the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Contemporary dance and science are often physically and intellectually separated from one another, however, one of the world’s most advanced science facilities, FRIB, is located next to one of the world’s premier performing arts centers —Wharton Center— on the campus of Michigan State University. The two internationally renowned facilities are partnering with Dance Exchange, a nonprofit dance organization based in the Washington, D.C. region, to create a new piece of work called Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.