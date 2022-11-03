In My View: Lions look to assemble younger roster next season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s understandable why the Detroit Lions sent tight end T. J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.

The Vikings are poised to make a playoff run with a current 6-1 record. The Lions are 1-6 and they did not want to pay big-time money to Hockenson to stick around after next year when his contract is up.

My problem with Hockenson is he is often injured and unavailable. The Lions want draft choices to assemble a new young roster next season and that’s the way they are headed in my view.

