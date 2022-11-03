MSU Women Advance in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Top seed Michigan State scored with 23 minutes remaining in the match in downing fourth seed Nebraska Thursday in the semi-finals of the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament. The Spartans won their 16th game of the season, a school record. Northwestern and Penn State are playing in the other semi-final, both matches in Columbus, Ohio. The championship match is set for 2pm Sunday.

