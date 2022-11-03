MSU Women Advance in Big Ten Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Top seed Michigan State scored with 23 minutes remaining in the match in downing fourth seed Nebraska Thursday in the semi-finals of the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament. The Spartans won their 16th game of the season, a school record. Northwestern and Penn State are playing in the other semi-final, both matches in Columbus, Ohio. The championship match is set for 2pm Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.