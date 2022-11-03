Michigan State Police completes bodycam rollout across state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police has officially completed its distribution of body-worn cameras across the state.

At the beginning of 2022, Michigan State Police had roughly 250 bodycams deployed and had planned to distribute bodycams to everyone that “could have enforcement contact with the public” by 2023.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw announced Wednesday that the distribution of 1,635 cameras was completed two months ahead of schedule.

Additionally, MSP said more than 1,300 police vehicles have seen upgrades since January.

The first cameras instituted by Michigan State Police were dashboard cameras in the 1990s.

