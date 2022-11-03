Michigan gas prices rise overnight

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13.

This price is $0.04 less than this time last month but $0.86 more than this time last year.

Some Mid-Michigan counties are just above the state average.

Ingham County currently has gas for $4.18, while both Eaton and Jackson County have the most expensive gas right now at $4. 20. Hillsdale County currently has the cheapest average gas at 3.93 a gallon.

