Jackson receives $16.5M for water infrastructure improvements

The City of Jackson lead line replacement
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s water infrastructure is getting $16.5 million in funding from the State of Michigan. The funding comes from American Rescue Plan funds, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan.

The funding will help accelerate the replacement effort and lower the overall cost burden on the City of Jackson. Over the next 30 years, the city plans to replace more than 11,000 service lines, using $9 million of the funding for lead service line replacements.

Qualification for these infrastructure funds is due to Jackson’s status as a disadvantaged community with many lead service lines.

“Thoughtful work from our staff has resulted in this big game changer for our lead service line replacements,” said City Manager Jonathan. “Getting this funding means improved water quality for everyone in Jackson and we will be paying less money over time, lowering the cost burden for our residents.”

The remaining $7.5 million for water main replacements and improvements to Jackson’s water treatment and wastewater systems has been set aside by the City of Jackson administration. Most of the funds come from grants. Jackson is only responsible for paying back a $4.1 million low-interest loan over 20 years.

City staff is finalizing plans for implementing the funds. The City of Jackson has replaced 381 out of the 11,339 lead service lines known as of this summer, leaving 10,958 yet to be replaced.

