‘It’s been a privilege’ - Michigan State University president to leave early

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly three weeks after announcing his resignation and two days after an interim president was selected, Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley will be stepping down Friday.

Stanley had announced his resignation in October and said one of the main reasons for his decision was that he lacks faith in the Board of Trustees.

Stanley has been at MSU since Aug. 2019 and became the third president at MSU to leave the university since the Larry Nassar scandal. Lou Anna Simon resigned following the Nassar scandal in 2018. Former Michigan Gov. John Engler was named interim president, who later resigned following controversial statements he made about the survivors of Nassar’s abuse.

In a letter to the Spartan Community, Stanley said his time as MSU president was one of the “greatest privileges” of his career and listed accomplishments, such as getting through COVID, increasing diversity on campus and more.

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff as interim president Monday.

“I have complete confidence that Interim President Woodruff will continue the outstanding work happening across our campus,” Stanley wrote. “I will, of course, remain available to Teresa and university leaders in the coming months to support the leadership transition in any way I can.”

He concluded his letter with gratitude toward Michigan State University, its people and the effect they have on the world.

“Thank you, students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and friends, for the opportunity to be your president. The positive impact that MSU has on our region, state, country and the entire world is truly remarkable, and you have my deepest admiration for the work you do every day to make that happen,” Stanley concluded. “I will carry MSU with me wherever I go.”

A national search for a permanent replacement will begin soon. Woodruff said she hasn’t decided if she’ll apply for the position yet.

