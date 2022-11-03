Healthy sleep for Daylight Saving Time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daylight Saving Time ends this on Sunday morning at 2 a.m., and time will fall back to 1 a.m.

You will get an extra hour to sleep on Sunday. However, every hour change in your sleep schedule can take a day or two for a person to adjust according to experts. Adjusting your sleep schedule ahead of Daylight Saving Time in 15 to 30-minute increments can help with the time change.

It can become challenging to get back to your regular sleep pattern and it can also affect your mood.

“Really maintaining a fixed wake-up time and regular sleep pattern is essential. In general, and particularly where you have the daylight saving change,” said Doctor Salah Aboubakr, McLaren Sleep Center Medical Director. If you are tired throughout the day, Doctor Aboubakr said to avoid napping. He said napping can disrupt a good night’s sleep for adults.

Make sure to turn your clocks back one hour *before* Sunday at 2 a.m.

