Hall of Famer Ray Guy Dies

Ray Guy
Ray Guy(Gray)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had died, He was 72. Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before a long NFL career says he died following a lengthy illness. Guy was the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft in 1973, when he was selected 23rd overall by the Raiders. Guy played 14 seasons with the Raiders and was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. A native of Thomson, Georgia, Guy is also a member of the College Football Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago...
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Louisville Cardinals are NCAA champs.
Louisville Receives Mild Basketball Probation
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Bridges Receives Probation
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives between Memphis Grizzlies guards Shelvin Mack,...
Silver Wants Apology From Kyrie
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Advance in Big Ten Tournament