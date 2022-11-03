Hall of Famer Ray Guy Dies

-HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had died, He was 72. Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before a long NFL career says he died following a lengthy illness. Guy was the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft in 1973, when he was selected 23rd overall by the Raiders. Guy played 14 seasons with the Raiders and was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. A native of Thomson, Georgia, Guy is also a member of the College Football Football Hall of Fame.

