First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today we see the cloud cover thicken over the area and a very small chance exists for a stray rain shower. It is a breezy and warm end to the work week with high temperatures near 70º and wind gusts this afternoon near 30 MPH. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with mild low temperatures in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday a strong storm system moving through the northern Great Lakes will push a cold front through the area and touch off a few rain showers. The rain is not a concern, but the storm will bring strong winds to Mid-Michigan. Wind gusts of 50+ MPH will be possible noon to 6 P.M. Saturday. The gusty winds could cause tree damage and power outages. The gusty winds will gradually diminish Saturday night.

Following the gusty winds and rain on Saturday some sunshine returns to the area Sunday. Monday and Tuesday promise some sunshine, too. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid 60s. It will be a few degrees cooler Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 4, 2022

Average High: 52º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 76° 2015

Lansing Record Low: 9° 1966

Jackson Record High: 75º 1978

Jackson Record Low: 13º 1951

