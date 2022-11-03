East Lansing Film Festival celebrates 25 years at Studio C

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is celebrating the “Silver” anniversary of the second-oldest film festival in Michigan.

It’s the 25th year for the East Lansing Film Festival, which brings independent filmmakers and producers to Michigan to showcase their work.

Starting Thursday, Studio C in Meridian Township will be showcasing films to the community.

The festival will run through Nov. 10.

The East Lansing Film Festival’s full schedule can be found on its official website here.

