East Lansing City Council approves $120,000 grant for new lights

There will be more money available to make East Lansing a safer place to walk at night.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The City Council voted on Tuesday to allocate $120,000 to build new lights at several busy alleys by bars and parking ramps.

The City Council voted on Tuesday to allocate $120,000 to build new lights at several busy alleys by bars and parking ramps.

One of the new places that will be getting new lights is the Grove Street alleyway, where East Lansing police are still investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

The lights are expected to go up in early 2023.

