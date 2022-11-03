Drivers are 16% more likely to hit deer after Daylight Saving Time change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At 2 a.m. Sunday, we will fall back an hour and end Daylight Saving Time.

According to researchers from the University of Washington, your odds of hitting a deer go up with the time change. Drivers are 16% more likely to hit a deer in the week after clocks fall back.

Deer collisions spiked in late October and early November in every state studied, except Alaska. The time change coincides with deer rutting season when bucks tend to be out searching for mating opportunities.

The state of Michigan sees more than 50,000 vehicle-deer crashes every year.

According to Michigan State Police, 48% of all recorded deer crashes take place between 6-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Officials are reminding Michiganders to drive carefully, apply controlled braking, and not swerve.

“No one wants to hit a deer, but if you try to avoid the deer, the chance of crashing into another vehicle or losing control increases,” Michigan State Police tweeted.

