Bridges Receives Probation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges pled no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He faces three years of probation and no jail time as part of a deal with prosecutors. He is a restricted free agent of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets but his playing status is still unknown.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.