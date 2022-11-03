Beating seasonal affective disorder during winter months

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday at 2 a.m., which means time will fall back to 1 a.m.

Experts say the feeling of depression or sadness is called a seasonal affective disorder or ‘SAD.’ This can come from the lack of sunlight which can play a huge part.

Seasonal affective disorder can cause mood swings and make you less motivated.

Since the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer, it is recommended that you get as much sunlight as possible, start your morning by opening the blinds, and exercise. This could be walking outside in the sun.

While SAD can occur in the summer months too, it is most common in the winter months.

Also recommended, is the use of light therapy to beat SAD. Experts say this can help start your internal clock for the day.

