$2.1M EGLE brownfield funding to redevelop contaminated sites in Northern Michigan

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Redevelopment of contaminated properties in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula has been awarded $2.1 million in brownfield grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Providing $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide in the year 2022.

Redeveloping plans include a historic bank building in Marquette and a new gas station/convenience store at 10791 Main St., Honor.

“Benzie County is excited to partner with EGLE and Convenience Management LLC to remediate the existing property in our community, which is long overdue,” said Katie Zeits, Benzie County administrator. “We are committed to economic development and look forward to seeing this project come to fruition.”

A $495,000 brownfield redevelopment grant and a $1 million loan from EGLE will pay for environmental costs, select demolition, and asbestos abatement. Contaminated soil and groundwater will be properly disposed of and barriers beneath the new construction installed to prevent potential exposure to subsurface contamination. The city has also approved a brownfield plan to capture future tax revenue to help pay for other environmental costs and site improvements.

“As a homeowner a few blocks from the site, I’m thrilled to see this magnificent, historic building anchoring such an important development in the heart of Marquette’s downtown,” said David Allen, chair of the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. “I’m proud to see this partnership between the city of Marquette, the State of Michigan, and private developers coming closer to fruition.”

Learn more about what EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division provides by visiting the redevelopment of brownfield properties site.

