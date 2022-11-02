State now accepting applications for Michigan Achievement Scholarship

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Applying for help in Michigan is going to be a lot easier.

The state launched a new website that aims to make it easier for students to apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship. It allows eligible students who are graduating in 2023 or later to receive thousands of dollars to help with school.

Scholarships will be awarded based on family financial needs and what type of college students will attend.

More information on the Michigan Achievement Scholarship can be found on the MI Student Aid website here.

