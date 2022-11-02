Special Olympics Michigan prepare for hockey and bowling competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 500 athletes and partners from across Michigan are preparing for the Special Olympics Michigan (SOM)Poly Hockey and Unified Bowling finals in the Lansing area on Friday.

The event will have opening remarks ahead of each competition and feature a check presentation from a group of volunteers and personal watercraft enthusiasts, the Water Warriors. The Statewide Civic Partner works year-round to spread awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics Michigan.

“We call ourselves the Water Warriors, but it’s the SOMI athletes that are the true warriors. They face challenges daily that most of us will never experience,” said Water Warriors Chairwoman, Ann Plegue. “Their bravery inspires us all. It’s contagious. It’s that infectious spirit that keeps us showing up year after year.”

More than 350 athletes on 32 adaptive Poly Hockey teams will use plastic hockey sticks and pucks and play on a gym floor surface on the campus of Michigan State University. Nearly 60 two-person teams will participate in Unified Bowling where athletes with and without intellectual disabilities come together in day-long bowling finals.

This will be the first time both Poly Hockey and Unified Bowling tournaments are held together.

The Poly Hockey Finals will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MSU IM West Building located at 393 Chestnut Rd., East Lansing. The Unified Bowling Finals will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Royal Scot located at 4722 West Grand River Ave., Lansing.

More information on the tournaments can be found by visiting their website.

