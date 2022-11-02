Snyder Selling Commanders?

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
-The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.” The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league’s 32 teams. Snyder’s ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team’s workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

