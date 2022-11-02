‘Santa Paws’ photo event raises money for Cascades Humane Society

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - You can get the perfect photo for your holiday card and help the Cascades Humane Society at the same time.

For $15, you can get your furry family’s photo taken with Santa. 100% of the proceeds benefit programs at the Cascades Humane Society.

The event takes place Friday-Sunday and Nov. 11-13 at Jackson Crossing.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are recommended. More information on the event can be found here.

More information on the Cascades Humane Society can be found on its official website here.

