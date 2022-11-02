Rep. Cheney endorses Rep. Slotkin at ‘Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a time when the heart of our democracy is being challenged, some argue that putting principle over politics by crossing party lines keeps democracy intact across the country. One example of that – Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin being endorsed by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the race for Michigan House.

“I think that now it’s more important than any time in history. I’ve been a strong Democrat for my whole life, that doesn’t mean I haven’t voted for Republicans,” said Joe Carney.

Kathy and Joe Carney, like others who attended Tuesday’s Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event in Lansing, are crossing political lines by putting country before party when casting their votes this November.

“I think it is more important than ever because of what’s going on in this country and that the good citizens of this state and this district have to decide which way our country is going to go,” said Carney.

This is the first time that Cheney has endorsed a Democrat. Cheney is leaving office in two months.

“So for her to come in and make this leap I’m just really proud of it,” said Slotkin, who serves on the House of Armed Services Committee with Cheney. “And I think it speaks to our independently-minded district we have here in Mid-Michigan where we still put the people over party and split our ticket. So I was proud to have her endorsement,” said Slotkin.

Cheney said that despite policy disagreements, she’s endorsing Slotkin because of the experience she has from Congress to national security.

“She’s exactly the kind of member of congress that we need. We need people who are experienced, who are serious, who will put the country ahead of party, who are willing to cross party lines to get things done and I’ve seen her do every one of those things as we’ve served together,” said Cheney

Slotkin’s opponent, State Senator Tom Barrett, called Cheney’s endorsement a response to his stance on foreign wars.

“Liz Cheney says she is proud of the work her and Slotkin have done together on the armed services committee. Yet they have done nothing to bring accountability to this administration after the dereliction of duty by this president that allowed the Taliban to be placed in charge of security for our troops in the final days of Afghanistan,” said Barrett.

Barrett said he’s also seen bipartisan support. Former Democratic candidate for President Tulsi Gabbard is endorsing Barrett in his run for Congress.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.