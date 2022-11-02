Pumpkin drop-off is underway at MSU Recycling Center

Smashed pumpkins
Smashed pumpkins(WVIR)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Surplus Store and Recycling Center’s annual fall Pumpkin Plop has begun giving the community an opportunity to compost whole or carved pumpkins.

Pumpkin Plop will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13.

To drop off pumpkins you can visit their public recycling drop-off center located at 468 Green Way, East Lansing.

They request that no painted pumpkins or candles are donated or placed in the bin.

More information can be found by visiting www.msurecycling.com/

