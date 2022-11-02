Pumpkin drop-off is underway at MSU Recycling Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Surplus Store and Recycling Center’s annual fall Pumpkin Plop has begun giving the community an opportunity to compost whole or carved pumpkins.

Pumpkin Plop will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13.

To drop off pumpkins you can visit their public recycling drop-off center located at 468 Green Way, East Lansing.

They request that no painted pumpkins or candles are donated or placed in the bin.

More information can be found by visiting www.msurecycling.com/

Pumpkins-are-a-plopping! The 2022 Pumpkin Plop is underway at the MSU recycling drop-off center and will continue through Sunday November 13th. pic.twitter.com/oqnHroF5KH — MSU Recycling (@MSU_Recycling) November 1, 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.