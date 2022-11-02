Priest to perform gravesite service to unclaimed remains from Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of All Soul’s Day, a priest from the Catholic Diocese of Lansing will be performing a gravesite committal ceremony for the remains of about 55 unclaimed adults and infants from Sparrow’s Forensic Pathology Unit.

As a collaborative effort between Sparrow, the Catholic Diocese of Lansing, and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, the ceremony aims to provide dignity and a final resting place for the unclaimed people.

All Soul’s Day is a day to honor the beloved dead.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, located at 2520 W. Willow, Lansing.

