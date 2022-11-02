Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles.
According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
The man died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackman-Leoni Public Safety at 517-788-4223.
