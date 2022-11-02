Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles.

According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.

The man died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackman-Leoni Public Safety at 517-788-4223.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
Howell VA Clinic
New Veterans Clinic in Howell expected to serve 3,000 veterans
Gravesite service performed for unclaimed remains from Sparrow
FILE - Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Boys movement, stands with his rifle outside...
2 alleged ‘boogaloo’ members arrested in Michigan and Ohio