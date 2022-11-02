New Veterans Clinic in Howell expected to serve 3,000 veterans

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A new clinic aimed at serving military veterans who helped serve our country opened Wednesday in Howell.

The U.S Veterans Administration clinic will make sure veterans have easier access to medical appointments. The new outpatient clinic will offer basic medical services to more than 3,000 veterans in the Livingston County area.

Veterans will no longer have to drive to Lansing or Ann Arbor to receive standard medical procedures. The U.S Veterans Administration (VA) outpatient clinic is located at 3399 Grand River Avenue in Howell.

It includes doctor offices for check-ups, blood work, nutrition and counseling closer to home.

A study showed many veterans were driving more than 30 minutes to get to their appointments. The new center is a welcomed addition to Vietnam Veteran Jim Grimes who needs monthly visits.

“Probably going to cut my drive time and my time in the facilities in half because right now it’s a 50 mile trip one way for me and with the location in Howell it will be approximately eight to nine miles so I’m going to save a ton of time and a ton of effort,” said Grimes.

”The care, the connection, the communication in regards to getting those services to our veterans, we’re very connected to specialty services, we offer social work, mental health, said Nurse Christine Rosemary-Clark.

This is the third VA facility to open in the area this year. The Veterans Administration also has clinics located in Jackson and Lansing.

