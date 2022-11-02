In My View: MSU has a chance to salvage part of their season

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Illinois Saturday the Spartans can still salvage a portion of their season in my view. 

A win would set them up to win home games with Rutgers and Indiana and send them to Penn State for the finale with a chance to finish 7-5 with four straight wins and a better bowl bid.  Plenty of its in there but the point is there is a motive to win at Illinois and finish off a good November.  But we’ll see. 

A loss and there is little left to play for to be sure.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

In My View: MSU at a crossroads
In My View: MSU basketball has got to stay healthy with a thin roster
In My View: Detroit Lions need a sense of urgency
In My View: Maybe 2023 MSU-UM game will have more sizzle