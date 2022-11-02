MSU Women’s Soccer off to Columbus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team faces Nebraska at 2pm Thursday in the Big Ten tournament semi-finals. The match will air live on the Big Ten Network. MSU advanced with a comeback 2-1 win at home last Sunday over eighth seed Minnesota. The Spartans have just one loss the entire season. They were given 11 regular season Big Ten awards including Jeff Hosler being named Big Ten coach of the year. MSU is sixth raked in the nation. Nebraska is the fourth seed in the tournament.

