Michigan food banks see empty shelves ahead of busy season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food banks are trying hard to fight a troubling trend. The demand for food is up, but their shelves are empty.

As food banks head into their busy season they’re worried the problem will get worse before it gets better. However, a new bill could help.

Senate Bill 0885, a bipartisan bill stalled in the state House and Senate, could help by giving $15 million directly to food banks across the state. Michelle Lantz, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank, said it wouldn’t solve the problem, but it would help - especially as the holidays near and demand picks up.

Ideally, food banks want to be fully stocked. These days, the shelves at GLFB sit empty.

How did we get here in the first place? Lantz said you have to go back to 2020, when the need for food soared at the start of the pandemic. People were out of jobs and needed a way to put food on their tables.

However, things never really got better for the food bank. Then, inflation happened. More families continue to rely on the food bank to make ends meet. Since March, the GLFB has 13% more people coming through its doors to get food than the month before. That’s a lot of new mouths to feed.

On top of that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the food bank’s most reliable source of food, is now only giving out half of what it used to. The food bank used to get 38% of their supply from the U.S.D.A and now they only get 17% -that means the food bank is having to buy more food to make up the difference at a higher cost.

“There simply needs to be more food coming our way,” said Lantz. “More dollars from hopefully more private sources and also federal government so that we can purchase the food that we need to make sure people have food on their table.”

Lantz is urging people in Mid-Michigan to call on their legislators to push the bill along. However, for now, the GLFB is relying on the community’s generosity to help make sure the food bank’s shelves get fully stocked in time for the holidays.

The GLFB is always accepting donations, especially before the holidays. The Greater Lansing Food Bank takes both cash and food donations. If you’d like to help stock their shelves, you can find out how here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.