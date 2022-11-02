Meridian Township Farmers Market to remain outdoors this winter

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The outdoor market in Meridian Township will remain outdoors at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion for the winter season.

Every Saturday, beginning Nov. 5 and continuing through December 17, you can visit the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a variety of locally homegrown food, homemade goods, gift items, and food trucks. A full list of vendors can be found by visiting www.meridian.mi.us/FarmersMarket.

Attendees can continue to use their Bridge Card through their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at the Winter Farmers’ Market. Double-Up Food Bucks will also be accepted.

Though many vendors will be accepting credit cards, it is recommended that those attending have cash on-hand.

If interested in becoming a vendor, or seeking more information, you can contact the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market Manager, Tom Cary by calling 517.712.2395 or emailing farmersmarket@meridian.mi.us.

The event will be located at1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

