Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in string of thefts, vandalism incidents

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston Count are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and vehicles.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, there were several thefts from automobiles and destruction of property incidents in a Hartland Township neighborhood near M-59 and Cullen Road, about halfway between Old US-23 and Hacker Road.

The Sheriff’s Office supplied photos of the suspects and vehicles, which can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440.

