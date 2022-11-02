Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in string of thefts, vandalism incidents

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office supplied photos of the suspects and vehicles, which can...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office supplied photos of the suspects and vehicles, which can be seen above.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston Count are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and vehicles.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, there were several thefts from automobiles and destruction of property incidents in a Hartland Township neighborhood near M-59 and Cullen Road, about halfway between Old US-23 and Hacker Road.

The Sheriff’s Office supplied photos of the suspects and vehicles, which can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

Clinton Transit to offer free rides to polling locations Tuesday
2021 Bowling Competition
Special Olympics Michigan prepare for hockey and bowling competition
Approaching 70 degrees the next few days
tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/15/22: National Recycling Day