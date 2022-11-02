Lansing police investigating after 3 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were shot Tuesday evening in Lansing.

According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to a hospital at about 7 p.m. after three people walked in with gunshot wounds.

Police said one person had been shot in the hand and leg, one person was shot in the hand and the third had been shot under the armpit and back.

All three victims are expected to be OK. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting and if they were connected.

While no suspect has been taken into custody, police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

