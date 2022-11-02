Lansing police investigating after 3 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting and if they were connected.
Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were shot Tuesday evening in Lansing.

According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to a hospital at about 7 p.m. after three people walked in with gunshot wounds.

Police said one person had been shot in the hand and leg, one person was shot in the hand and the third had been shot under the armpit and back.

All three victims are expected to be OK. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting and if they were connected.

While no suspect has been taken into custody, police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

Clinton Transit to offer free rides to polling locations Tuesday
2021 Bowling Competition
Special Olympics Michigan prepare for hockey and bowling competition
Approaching 70 degrees the next few days
tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/15/22: National Recycling Day
tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/08/22: STEM/STEAM Day