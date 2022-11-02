Laingsburg man charged with attempted murder in Dimondale shooting

Victim has since made a full recovery.
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Bryant Keith Garth, a 40-year-old man from Laingsburg, was arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Dimondale.

Background: One person hospitalized after alleged shooting in Dimondale

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on Quincy Street after Garth and the victim argued over money. Police said the victim and Garth knew each other.

The victim, a 49-year-old man from Tennessee, was transported to a hospital. Police said Wednesday he was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the victim and Garth knew each other.

Garth was arraigned Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and felony firearm. His bond was set at $100,000.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

‘Santa Paws’ photo event raises money for Cascades Humane Society
Ingham County Animal Control to host free cat vaccine clinic
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
FILE - Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Boys movement, stands with his rifle outside...
2 alleged Boogaloo Boys members arrested in Michigan and Ohio