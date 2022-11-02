Laingsburg man charged with attempted murder in Dimondale shooting

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Bryant Keith Garth, a 40-year-old man from Laingsburg, was arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Dimondale.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on Quincy Street after Garth and the victim argued over money. Police said the victim and Garth knew each other.

The victim, a 49-year-old man from Tennessee, was transported to a hospital. Police said Wednesday he was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Garth was arraigned Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and felony firearm. His bond was set at $100,000.

