Kansas Suspends Bill Self

Bill Self
Bill Self
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season. The Jayhawks also imposed several recruiting restrictions as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer off to Columbus
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Coach
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
Browns Planning On Watson’s Return
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
Snyder Selling Commanders?