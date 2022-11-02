Jackson Library kicks off the largest storytelling festival in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson District Library is holding the largest annual storytelling festival in Michigan, Jackson Storyfest.

The three-day festival begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Vista Grande Villa, 2251 Springport Road, Jackson.

In its 35th year, the event will feature storytellers from across the United States and performances, including a hosted performance by Larry Casteberry.

“The fact that Storyfest is in its 35th year speaks to how many people this festival has impacted, from students to adults, since the late 1980s,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said. “We are excited once again to partner with local organizations and professional storytellers to bring a unique storytelling experience to the Jackson-area community.”

Attendees should RSVP for this performance by calling 517-905-1317.

