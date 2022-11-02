Jackson Library kicks off the largest storytelling festival in Michigan

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson District Library is holding the largest annual storytelling festival in Michigan, Jackson Storyfest.

The three-day festival begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Vista Grande Villa, 2251 Springport Road, Jackson.

In its 35th year, the event will feature storytellers from across the United States and performances, including a hosted performance by Larry Casteberry.

“The fact that Storyfest is in its 35th year speaks to how many people this festival has impacted, from students to adults, since the late 1980s,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said. “We are excited once again to partner with local organizations and professional storytellers to bring a unique storytelling experience to the Jackson-area community.”

Attendees should RSVP for this performance by calling 517-905-1317.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

Priest to perform gravesite service to unclaimed remains from Sparrow
The Jackson District Library is holding the largest annual storytelling festival in Michigan,...
35th Annual Jackson Storyfest
Smashed pumpkins
Pumpkin drop-off is underway at MSU Recycling Center
Meridian Township Farmers Market to remain outdoors this winter