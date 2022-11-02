Ingham County Animal Control to host free cat vaccine clinic

Appointments are required.
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a free rabies and distemper vaccine clinic for cats Thursday.

Cats can also be microchipped for $10.

You do not need to be a resident to receive the shots. Appointments are required. Four cats from the same household are allowed per time slot.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, located on Buhl Street in Mason.

You can sign up for an appointment here.

More information on the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter - including pets available for adoption - can be found on its official website here.

