First Alert Weather Forecast

Stuck On Sunshine And 70 Degrees
WILX Weather Webcast 11/2/2022 PM
By Andy Provenzano
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A very sunny Wednesday had us warm from the 30s to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today. We keep the clear skies overnight and fall back only into the 40s.

Thursday is another mostly sunny day and with a more noticeable southwest breeze we all should reach 70 degrees tomorrow. You may notice some high clouds late in the day. This is with a cold front inching it’s way here. Not reaching us until late Saturday. Friday will start partly cloudy and end up mostly cloudy by evening. We are dry for yet another Friday. With gusty southwest winds we again reach 70 degrees. All the rain stays in the western Great Lakes through Friday. Saturday is a very windy day that will again help our temps push close to 70 degrees even though we will be cloudy. The front will go through later in the day Saturday with scattered showers.

Sunday is back to sunshine and not as windy. We still stay well above normal in the 60s. In fact most of next week stays in the 60s including Tuesday election day. The return to normal temps will be later next week.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 2, 2022

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 36º
  • Lansing Record High: 76° 1938
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 77º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1951

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Approaching 70 degrees the next few days
The Sunshine Continues Today
Some Sun Follows The Fog
On And Off Showers Today Into Tonight