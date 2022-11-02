First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A very sunny Wednesday had us warm from the 30s to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today. We keep the clear skies overnight and fall back only into the 40s.

Thursday is another mostly sunny day and with a more noticeable southwest breeze we all should reach 70 degrees tomorrow. You may notice some high clouds late in the day. This is with a cold front inching it’s way here. Not reaching us until late Saturday. Friday will start partly cloudy and end up mostly cloudy by evening. We are dry for yet another Friday. With gusty southwest winds we again reach 70 degrees. All the rain stays in the western Great Lakes through Friday. Saturday is a very windy day that will again help our temps push close to 70 degrees even though we will be cloudy. The front will go through later in the day Saturday with scattered showers.

Sunday is back to sunshine and not as windy. We still stay well above normal in the 60s. In fact most of next week stays in the 60s including Tuesday election day. The return to normal temps will be later next week.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 2, 2022

Average High: 53º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 76° 1938

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1895

Jackson Record High: 77º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1951

