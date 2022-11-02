Delta Township man sentenced in 2019 murder of 2 women

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kiernan Brown was sentenced to 70-100 years behind bars Wednesday.

The sentencing was in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney in May 2019.

Brock was found in her Holt apartment and Mooney was found at the Knights Inn in Meridian Township. Police said both women were found beaten to death.

Brown was arrested in a traffic stop after he reportedly violated broke a personal protection order by knocking on an ex-girlfriend’s door and sending her disturbing text messages.

Court records showed Brown had a history of talking about violence. He was on parole at the time of the deaths.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2022. During his plea hearing, Brown said he killed Brock and Mooney with a hammer.

The families of the victims were shocked by the plea deal, which would have given him a shot at parole after 30-50 years. The court rejected the second-degree plea deal.

Brown was sentenced Wednesday to 70-100 years in prison. He will receive no credit for time served.

