Clinton Transit to offer free rides to polling locations Tuesday

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton Transit will be providing free rides to and from Clinton County polling locations on Election Day.

Residents can schedule their free ride by calling 989-224-8127 or using the Clinton Transit mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play store.

Due to anticipated demand, riders are encouraged to schedule their ride at least 24 hours in advance, but Clinton Transit said rides can often be accommodated with as little as two hours’ notice.

More information can be found on Clinton Transit’s official website here.

