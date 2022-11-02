Clinton Transit to offer free rides to polling locations Tuesday

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton Transit will be providing free rides to and from Clinton County polling locations on Election Day.

Related: CATA free rides to polls service expand

Residents can schedule their free ride by calling 989-224-8127 or using the Clinton Transit mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play store.

Due to anticipated demand, riders are encouraged to schedule their ride at least 24 hours in advance, but Clinton Transit said rides can often be accommodated with as little as two hours’ notice.

More information can be found on Clinton Transit’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

2021 Bowling Competition
Special Olympics Michigan prepare for hockey and bowling competition
Approaching 70 degrees the next few days
tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/15/22: National Recycling Day
tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/08/22: STEM/STEAM Day