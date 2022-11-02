Police investigating child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A child was sent to a hospital Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets.

News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9 unit at Kaynorth Community Apartments.

The age of the child was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. News 10 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

(WILX)

