Police investigating child shot near Lansing apartment complex
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A child was sent to a hospital Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex.
According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets.
News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9 unit at Kaynorth Community Apartments.
The age of the child was not released by police.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. News 10 will keep you updated as more information comes out.
