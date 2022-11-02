Browns Planning On Watson’s Return

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Bears won 21-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to start on Dec. 4 in Houston - against his former team - when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days.

