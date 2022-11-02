Big Ten Honor For MSU Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Lisa Breznau is a unanimous choice as the Big Ten women’s cross country coach of the year. Her team won the conference meet last Friday in Ann Arbor and will run next week end at the NCAA regional meet in Terre Haute, Indiana. Breznau joins MSU women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler in such an honor-- he was named Big Ten coach of the year two weeks ago.

