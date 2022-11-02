3 men plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The men involved in a staged armed robbery in Okemos are facing up to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to federal charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu and 20-year-old Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty in staging the armed robbery of a courier van that had more than $1.2 million.

Background: Meridian Township Police investigating robbery of courier transporting cash

Paschal and Stephen Uchendu are both residents of Mason, while Harris is a Grand Rapids resident.

“This inside job was a foolish endeavor that earned these young men serious felony charges and federal criminal records,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

The Department of Justice said Paschal Uchendu organized a staged armed robbery of the van he was driving. On Feb. 15, Stephen Uchendu and Todd Harris followed the van in another vehicle and faked a car crash in Okemos, where Harris engaged Paschal Uchendu while Stephen Uchendu entered the van with an unloaded AR-15.

Paschal Uchendu then drove the van to a separate location, where he unlocked the vault for Stephen Uchendu and Todd Harris.

Stephen Uchendu and Todd Harris reportedly were given $25,000 each for their role in the heist. The two fled to Georgia after Harris was contacted by law enforcement.

The three men were charged Sept. 21.

Stephen Uchendu pleaded guilty to the interstate transportation of stolen property Sept. 28.

Paschal Uchendu pleaded guilty to bank larceny Oct. 12.

Todd Harris pleaded guilty to the interstate transportation of stolen property Wednesday.

All three men fact up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and fines in excess of $250,000.

“I commend law enforcement for quickly solving this crime through a thorough and effective investigation,” Totten said.

Stephen and Paschal Uchendu are expected to be sentenced in March. Harris is awaiting a sentencing date.

More than half of the $1,244,483 stolen has not been recovered and remains outstanding.

