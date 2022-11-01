Team of people saves horse from hole in Manistee County
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A horse was saved from a hole in Manistee County, 25 miles away from Traverse City.
On Thursday, Animal Control Deputy Rosa responded to a call of a horse being stuck in a well pit. A conservation officer, members of the road commission, and several other people went to where the horse was trapped.
The team was able to slide a rope around the horse’s midsection and use a piece of construction equipment to pull it out. The horse was examined by a veterinarian on the scene.
It had some minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.
