Team of people saves horse from hole in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A horse was saved from a hole in Manistee County, 25 miles away from Traverse City.

On Thursday, Animal Control Deputy Rosa responded to a call of a horse being stuck in a well pit. A conservation officer, members of the road commission, and several other people went to where the horse was trapped.

The team was able to slide a rope around the horse’s midsection and use a piece of construction equipment to pull it out. The horse was examined by a veterinarian on the scene.

It had some minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

