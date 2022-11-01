Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Midnights” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has achieved yet another “Bejeweled” crown.

She is now the first artist to ever claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 list blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

No. 1 this week is “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off Swift’s tenth studio album, “Midnights.”

The rest of the nine slots were from other tracks on the album, including “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
Ahniyia Jackson
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl
Michigan State Police looking to identify man reportedly using a lost or stolen debit card

Latest News

League of Enchantment will visit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center
Superheroes visit Sparrow patients
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
Parkland school mass murderer’s sentencing to begin
Plus how to celebrate a warm, spicy favorite seasoning.
Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again