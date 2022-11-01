Suspicious death investigated in Gratiot County

ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in his house in Gratiot County in what police said is a suspicious death.

Around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Main Street in Ithaca for reports of an unconscious 48-year-old man in his home. When officers arrived they found the man dead.

Police said that due to circumstances, the incident was deemed to be a suspicious death. The Michigan State Police crime lab was called to help process the scene.

Police said an investigation is ongoing but there is no known threat to the public.

