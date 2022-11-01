Suspended Ridley Traded to Jacksonville

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville. It’s unclear, though, when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday. A person with knowledge of the trade says compensation to the Falcons ranges between a second-round pick in 2024 and a sixth-rounder. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Ridley in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns.

